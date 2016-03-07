TOKYO, March 7 Fuji Heavy Industries on Monday said it would develop new auto models on a new, single production platform to improve and streamline the way it produces its Subaru vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said it would develop gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles using the new global platform, beginning with the next Impreza model to be released later this year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)