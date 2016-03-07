UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 7 Fuji Heavy Industries on Monday said it would develop new auto models on a new, single production platform to improve and streamline the way it produces its Subaru vehicles.
The Japanese automaker said it would develop gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles using the new global platform, beginning with the next Impreza model to be released later this year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.