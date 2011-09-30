TOKYO, Sept 30 The Chinese government has told Fuji Heavy Industries , the maker of Subaru cars, that it had rejected its application to form a local joint venture to build cars in the world's biggest market, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday.

Speculation had swirled for weeks that regulators would block Fuji Heavy's bid for local production, which was meant to boost the niche Japanese car maker's sales. Fuji Heavy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chinese media had reported earlier that Beijing may reject the plan because it allows foreign automakers to team up with just two local partners. Beijing would consider Fuji Heavy as part of 16.5 percent-owner Toyota Motor Corp , which already has two partners, Shanghai Securities News said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)