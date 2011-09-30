Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO, Sept 30 The Chinese government has told Fuji Heavy Industries , the maker of Subaru cars, that it had rejected its application to form a local joint venture to build cars in the world's biggest market, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday.
Speculation had swirled for weeks that regulators would block Fuji Heavy's bid for local production, which was meant to boost the niche Japanese car maker's sales. Fuji Heavy could not immediately be reached for comment.
Chinese media had reported earlier that Beijing may reject the plan because it allows foreign automakers to team up with just two local partners. Beijing would consider Fuji Heavy as part of 16.5 percent-owner Toyota Motor Corp , which already has two partners, Shanghai Securities News said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.