BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Intelligent systems corp qtrly total net revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million
TOKYO May 9 Subaru cars maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd said on Friday it would stop manufacturing Toyota Motor Corp's Camry at its Indiana plant in the autumn of 2016.
In a separate statement, Toyota said it would shift the production of the Camry that is now being manufactured at Fuji Heavy's Indiana plant to its own Kentucky plant in the autumn of 2016.
Late last year, Fuji Heavy had said it received notice that Toyota may cease production of the Camry at the Indiana plant in 2017.
Toyota owns 16.5 percent of Fuji Heavy. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.