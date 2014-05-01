TOKYO May 1 Strong demand from U.S. dealers has
prompted Subaru carmaker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd to
consider developing a new large SUV that would be made and sold
in its biggest market, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Fuji Heavy is considering making a successor to the Tribeca
SUV, which can seat up to seven people, spokesman Fusao Watanabe
said. The company ended manufacturing the Tribeca in January at
its sole U.S. plant in Indiana, which also assembles the Camry
sedan for Toyota Motor Corp. Toyota owns 16.5 percent
of Fuji Heavy.
Details on the new vehicle have yet to be decided, Watanabe
said, adding that it would make sense for the company to locally
manufacture a vehicle it intends to sell only in the United
States.
Fuji Heavy, which in 2013 saw U.S. sales rise 26 percent to
a record 424,683 vehicles, is in the process of expanding
production capacity at the Indiana plant.
Fuji Heavy said in May 2013 that it plans to invest $400
million to boost the Indiana plant's annual capacity by around
100,000 vehicles by end-2016.
The plant currently has an annual capacity of 270,000
vehicles, of which 100,000 is devoted to Toyota's Camry. Subaru
plans to expand that to 300,000 vehicles by around mid-2013.
Meanwhile, in late 2013, Fuji Heavy said it received notice
from Toyota that the world's biggest carmaker may cease
production of the Camry at the Indiana plant in 2017.
Details of production plans for the Indiana plant are
expected to be announced on May 9 when Fuji Heavy releases its
mid-term plan as well as its full-year earnings results.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Thursday that
Toyota and Fuji Heavy will agree as early as this month to
terminate Camry production at the Indiana plant and that Toyota
could shift that Camry assembly to other factories, including
its own Kentucky plant where it already makes the Camry.
It also reported that Fuji Heavy will develop a new SUV for
the U.S. market, which it will manufacture at the Indiana plant,
utilising the capacity that is currently devoted for the Camry.
"Toyota is in talks with Fuji Heavy over the setup of the
Camry production at SIA (Subaru of Indiana Automotive), but
nothing has been decided," Toyota spokesman Naoki Sumino said.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Matt Driskill)