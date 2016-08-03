(Corrects fifth paragraph and second bullet to say recall costs in Q1 were 30.5 bln yen, not 25.6 bln)

* Q1 operating profit 101.5 bln yen vs 103.4 bln view of analysts

* Books 30.5 bln yen for air bag recalls in Q1, sees 30 bln yen more

* Shares tumble as much as 7.9 pct

By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, Aug 3 Subaru vehicles-maker Fuji Heavy Industries cut on Wednesday its annual operating profit forecast after weak first-quarter results on costs related to the recall of potentially faulty air bags, sending its shares down as much as 7.9 percent.

Operating profit for April-June at the smallest of Japan's major automakers fell 24.3 percent to 101.5 billion yen ($1.01 billion), its lowest in two years and short of an average estimate of around 103.4 billion yen from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Fuji Heavy's first year-on-year fall in quarterly profit in five years was also caused by the impact of a stronger yen.

The company lowered its forecast for full-year operating profit, expecting it to fall 29.3 percent to 400 billion yen from 420 billion yen estimated previously, as higher costs related to recalls of air bags made by Takata Corp likely wipe out the positive impact of growth in global vehicle unit sales.

Fuji Heavy said it was budgeting for an additional 30 billion yen in air bag recall costs for the remainder of the year, after booking costs of 30.5 billion yen during the first quarter.

Shares of the company were down 5 percent in late afternoon Tokyo trading after falling as much as nearly 8 percent. The broader Japanese stock market was off 1.7 percent. Fuji Heavy shares had gained 15 percent in July.

The company raised its budgeting rates for the yen, expecting it to trade at 106 against the U.S. dollar and 121 to the euro in the year to March, up from 105 and 120 yen, respectively.

It reported a 10.5 percent rise in first-quarter vehicle unit sales in North America, where sales for models including the Outback and Forester SUVs and Legacy sedans account for roughly 60 percent of its global production.

Sales also rose in other regions including Japan and Europe, while slipping 5.7 percent in China.

Some analysts have cautioned that sales of the Legacy and the Outback in North America may slow in the coming months, after the company issued a recall of those models in the United States over steering wheel problems. ($1 = 100.8400 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)