TOKYO Aug 3 Fuji Heavy Industries, maker of Subaru vehicles, cut on Wednesday its annual operating profit forecast as quarterly profit fell 24.3 percent due to costs to recall potentially faulty air bags made by Takata Corp and a stronger yen.

Operating profit at the smallest of Japan's major automakers came in at 101.5 billion yen ($1.01 billion), its lowest in two years and short of an average estimate of around 103.4 billion yen from 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

It was Fuji's first year-on-year fall in quarterly profit in five years. Fuji's shares tumbled 7.6 percent in afternoon trading in Tokyo after the results.

The company lowered its forecast for full-year operating profit, expecting it to fall 29.3 percent to 400 billion yen from 420 billion yen estimated previously, as increased costs related to Takata recalls likely wipe out the positive impact of growth in global vehicle sales.

It raised its budgeting rates for the yen, expecting it to trade at 106 against the U.S. dollar and 121 to the euro in the year to March, up from 105 and 120 yen, respectively.

The company reported a 10.5 percent rise in first-quarter sales in North America, where sales for models including the Outback and Forester SUVs and Legacy sedans account for roughly 60 percent of its global production.

Sales also rose in other regions including Japan and Europe, while slipping 5.7 percent in China.

Some analysts have cautioned that sales of the Legacy and the Outback in North America may slow in the months to come, after the company issued a recall of those models in the United States over steering wheel problems. ($1 = 100.8400 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)