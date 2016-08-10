* Fuji says sells entire stake in Suzuki for 18.5 bln yen

TOKYO, Aug 10 Fuji Heavy Industries said on Wednesday it has sold its entire shareholding in Suzuki Motor Corp for 18.5 billion yen ($182.61 million), ending a cross-shareholding arrangement between the Japanese automakers.

The manufacturer of Subaru branded vehicles said it sold 5.78 million common shares in Suzuki on Tuesday, at a profit of 9 billion yen, which it would book in the July-September quarter.

At the start of the week, Suzuki said it was planning to sell back on Tuesday its ordinary shares in Fuji Heavy in a deal worth around 52.7 billion yen.

Cross-shareholdings in Japanese companies have long been criticized for fostering cosy shareholder ties that can undermine accountability and transparency. The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe targeted such holdings in a corporate governance code introduced last year that pressured companies to reduce them.

Fuji Heavy said it sold its stake to a securities firm, but declined to specify which one. The automaker had acquired the shares in late 1999. ($1 = 101.3100 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)