UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Fujian Dongbai Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 105.89 million shares at 6.11 yuan per share, raising 647 million yuan ($103.73 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on May 14
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fyj39v, link.reuters.com/gyj39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources