BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development says FY 2016 dividend payment
March 14Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
June 20 Fujian Expressway Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 270 million yuan ($43.49 million) to set up an insurance company in Fujian province with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oNmbZp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Jan-Feb property investment up 8.9 pct y/y, pace cools from Dec
