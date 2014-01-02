BRIEF-Attilan Group receives a writ of summons filed by Phillip Asia Pacific Opportunity Fund Ltd
* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company
Jan 2 Fujian Cement Inc
* Says to realise investment gains about 87.8 million yuan ($14.50 million) after disposing 12 million shares of Industrial Bank Co Ltd at average 10 yuan per share
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent
* Edward Beale, current non-exec chairman of board, will be appointed as executive financial director with effect from April 11, 2017