TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Fuji Electric Co said on Wednesday it will buy a chip manufacturing plant from a unit of Renesas Electronics Corp. for 3.8 billion yen ($46 million).

Fuji Electric said it hopes to expand its chip business and increase the capacity of the auto component by purchasing the plant, located at Aormori in northern Japan.

