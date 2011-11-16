* Joint venture to start next spring
* To focus on substances whose original patents have expired
(Recasts on company confirmation, share price)
TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings
and Kyowa Hakko Kirin said on Wednesday they
would set up a 50-50 joint venture in spring next year to
develop biopharmaceuticals.
The two will focus on the growing market for substances
whose original patents have expired and will aim to start
clinical trials for their first product by 2013.
Biopharmaceuticals are medical drugs made by manipulating
proteins, including antibodies, and living microorganisms. They
range from biosynthetic hormones, such as insulin, to vaccines
and blood factors.
Fujifilm, which sees the medical system and life science
business as a key growth area, has previously said it would form
a joint venture with India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories to
develop generic drugs, to meet growing demand in Japan's ageing
market.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)