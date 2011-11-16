* Joint venture to start next spring

TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings and Kyowa Hakko Kirin said on Wednesday they would set up a 50-50 joint venture in spring next year to develop biopharmaceuticals.

The two will focus on the growing market for substances whose original patents have expired and will aim to start clinical trials for their first product by 2013.

Biopharmaceuticals are medical drugs made by manipulating proteins, including antibodies, and living microorganisms. They range from biosynthetic hormones, such as insulin, to vaccines and blood factors.

Fujifilm, which sees the medical system and life science business as a key growth area, has previously said it would form a joint venture with India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories to develop generic drugs, to meet growing demand in Japan's ageing market. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)