Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
TOKYO Jan 30 A Fujifilm Holdings executive said on Monday that the company has proposed an alliance with scandal-tainted Olympus Corp, adding that there were areas in which the two rivals could cooperate without infringing on anti-trust regulations.
Fujifilm, which sees synergies between Olympus's endoscopes and Fujifilm's IT systems, ultra-sound and X-ray technologies, has made a proposal through Olympus's financial adviser Nikko SMBC, the executive said.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.