TOKYO Jan 30 A Fujifilm Holdings executive said on Monday that the company has proposed an alliance with scandal-tainted Olympus Corp, adding that there were areas in which the two rivals could cooperate without infringing on anti-trust regulations.

Fujifilm, which sees synergies between Olympus's endoscopes and Fujifilm's IT systems, ultra-sound and X-ray technologies, has made a proposal through Olympus's financial adviser Nikko SMBC, the executive said.

(Reporting by Reiji Murai)