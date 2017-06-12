TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp
said on Monday it now estimates the impact of improper
accounting at its overseas units at 37.5 billion yen ($340
million) for the past few years, up from the 22 billion yen loss
it had flagged in April.
The company said the loss had minimal impact on its results
for the year ended in March. It now estimates a record 131.5
billion yen in net profit attributable to the company, up from
the 112 billion yen forecast in January.
The maker of digital cameras and copy machines said in April
it had decided to set up a third-party panel to look into the
validity of accounting over some lease transactions at Fuji
Xerox New Zealand Ltd for periods before the 2015 financial
year.
The company said the panel's review also found improper
accounting practice at Fuji Xerox Australia Pty Ltd, resulting
in the expanded cumulative impact on net income, it said in a
statement.
($1 = 110.2900 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)