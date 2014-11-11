TOKYO Nov 11 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :

* Aims for operating profit of 220 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in FY2016/17

* Aims for return on equity of 7 percent in FY2016/17

* Aims for revenue in healthcare business of 440 billion yen in FY2016/17