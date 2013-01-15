TOKYO Jan 15 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, a supplier for Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, said
on Tuesday it has not been informed of any production changes
for the aircraft following the passenger jet's recent troubles.
Last week, a number of incidents -- fuel leaks, a battery
fire, a wiring problem, a brake computer glitch and a cracked
cockpit window -- led U.S. authorities to launch a review of the
787 Dreamliner aircraft.
On Monday, Japanese authorities opened their own probe on a
Japan Airlines Co-operated jet, whose fuel tank leaked
again during checks in Japan following a fuel leak at Boston
airport in the United States last week. Both leaks were due to
separate valve-related problems.