TOKYO Nov 1 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , the maker of Subaru cars, is still trying to get approval for a joint venture factory in China and has no update on the status of its application, its president said on Tuesday.

"There have been various media reports about this, but there is no change to our stance that China is an important part of our business and we are still trying to receive approval," President and Chief Operating Officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told a news conference.

Fuji Heavy, which aims to triple sales in China in five years, has applied for a joint venture to produce cars in the country with Chery Automobile, but speculation has swirled that Beijing may block its application.

China is a big part of Fuji Heavy's expansion plans during a five-year growth plan through March 2016. The company is aiming to more than triple sales in China to 180,000 vehicles, which Yoshinaga said would require local production. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)