BEIJING May 11 Volvo's Chinese owner offered to take a large minority stake in the Japanese maker of Subaru cars, an offer - never accepted - that illustrates its ambition to expand business in China and around the world and gain more technology to improve its own cars.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co offered to buy a stake of about 20 percent in Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd late last year through an investment banking intermediary.

If the bid had been successful, it could have paved the way for a joint-venture company in China to produce Subarus which currently have to be brought in from abroad.

China has been the world's biggest auto market by volume since 2009.

By taking over Volvo and now possibly another foreign brand, Geely wants not only to expand its business around the world quickly but use their technology and auto design and manufacturing expertise to improve its own-branded cars.

Whether Geely can be successful in that endeavour also has broader implications for corporate China's global expansion. Chinese companies have poured tens of billions of dollars into foreign acquisitions in recent years - much of it into resources businesses - but they have had little success digesting and managing major consumer brands.

Geely's interest in Fuji Heavy "sounds like a good strategy," said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting firm Automotive Foresight.

Volvo is a premium brand and Geely's own brands in China are all affordable low-end brands.

"Fuji Heavy could have filled the gap in the middle of product offerings Geely has," Zhang said.

A 20 percent stake would have made the Hangzhou-based automaker the biggest shareholder in Fuji, ahead of Toyota Motor Corp, which currently has a 16.5 percent stake.

The sources said Fuji Heavy never responded to the offer.

Kenta Matsumoto, a Tokyo-based spokesman for Fuji Heavy, said he was not aware of an acquisition offer from Geely.

A Geely spokesman declined to comment.

CHERY PICKING JAGUAR

Fuji Heavy, known for its all-wheel-drive technology, had applied for a joint venture to produce cars in China with Chery Automobile Co, one of the country's few remaining major automakers with no foreign partner.

China requires foreign automakers to partner a local company with a stake of up to 50 percent to build cars in the country for local consumption.

Beijing objected to the move since it viewed Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's top automaker, as effectively controlling Fuji Heavy and pointed out that Toyota already has two local Chinese partners - the maximum number of joint ventures allowed for a foreign auto maker to operate in China.

Chery earlier this year announced that it picked Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Indian group Tata Motors, as a possible joint-venture partner.

On Tuesday, Fuji Heavy executives said in Tokyo the company no longer expected to be able to start local vehicle production in China during a five-year growth plan that runs until March 2016, and lowered its global sales target for the final year by 50,000 vehicles.

Geely's offer, according to the knowledgeable individuals, was aimed at overtaking Toyota as the largest shareholder in Fuji Heavy, making it possible for the Chinese government to give the necessary blessing for Geely and Fuji Heavy to form a China joint venture.

Geely founder and chairman Li Shufu, who is also Volvo chairman, was willing to reduce Geely's stake in Fuji Heavy once the joint venture was approved, the individuals said.

It was not immediately clear whether Geely had talked to Toyota before extending the acquisition offer to Fuji Heavy. Toyota spokesmen were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills and Nick Macfie)