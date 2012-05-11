BEIJING May 11 Volvo's Chinese owner offered to
take a large minority stake in the Japanese maker of Subaru
cars, an offer - never accepted - that illustrates its ambition
to expand business in China and around the world and gain more
technology to improve its own cars.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co offered to buy a stake of about
20 percent in Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd late
last year through an investment banking intermediary.
If the bid had been successful, it could have paved the way
for a joint-venture company in China to produce Subarus which
currently have to be brought in from abroad.
China has been the world's biggest auto market by volume
since 2009.
By taking over Volvo and now possibly another foreign brand,
Geely wants not only to expand its business around the world
quickly but use their technology and auto design and
manufacturing expertise to improve its own-branded cars.
Whether Geely can be successful in that endeavour also has
broader implications for corporate China's global expansion.
Chinese companies have poured tens of billions of dollars into
foreign acquisitions in recent years - much of it into resources
businesses - but they have had little success digesting and
managing major consumer brands.
Geely's interest in Fuji Heavy "sounds like a good
strategy," said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting
firm Automotive Foresight.
Volvo is a premium brand and Geely's own brands in China are
all affordable low-end brands.
"Fuji Heavy could have filled the gap in the middle of
product offerings Geely has," Zhang said.
A 20 percent stake would have made the Hangzhou-based
automaker the biggest shareholder in Fuji, ahead of Toyota Motor
Corp, which currently has a 16.5 percent stake.
The sources said Fuji Heavy never responded to the offer.
Kenta Matsumoto, a Tokyo-based spokesman for Fuji Heavy,
said he was not aware of an acquisition offer from Geely.
A Geely spokesman declined to comment.
CHERY PICKING JAGUAR
Fuji Heavy, known for its all-wheel-drive technology, had
applied for a joint venture to produce cars in China with Chery
Automobile Co, one of the country's few remaining
major automakers with no foreign partner.
China requires foreign automakers to partner a local company
with a stake of up to 50 percent to build cars in the country
for local consumption.
Beijing objected to the move since it viewed Toyota Motor
Corp, Japan's top automaker, as effectively controlling
Fuji Heavy and pointed out that Toyota already has two local
Chinese partners - the maximum number of joint ventures allowed
for a foreign auto maker to operate in China.
Chery earlier this year announced that it picked Jaguar Land
Rover, a unit of Indian group Tata Motors, as a
possible joint-venture partner.
On Tuesday, Fuji Heavy executives said in Tokyo the company
no longer expected to be able to start local vehicle production
in China during a five-year growth plan that runs until March
2016, and lowered its global sales target for the final year by
50,000 vehicles.
Geely's offer, according to the knowledgeable individuals,
was aimed at overtaking Toyota as the largest shareholder in
Fuji Heavy, making it possible for the Chinese government to
give the necessary blessing for Geely and Fuji Heavy to form a
China joint venture.
Geely founder and chairman Li Shufu, who is also Volvo
chairman, was willing to reduce Geely's stake in Fuji Heavy once
the joint venture was approved, the individuals said.
It was not immediately clear whether Geely had talked to
Toyota before extending the acquisition offer to Fuji Heavy.
Toyota spokesmen were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills and Nick
Macfie)