UPDATE 1-Henkel reports strong quarter driven by emerging markets
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
TOKYO, April 9 Japanese electric wire and cable maker Fujikura Ltd said on Monday that it plans to buy U.S. telecom equipment firm Nistica Inc, as it looks to expand in optical equipment for high-speed networks.
It did not disclose the deal price or when it is expected to close. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
MANILA, Feb 23 The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a meeting earlier this week.