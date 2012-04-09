(Repeats to attach to additional alert)

TOKYO, April 9 Japanese electric wire and cable maker Fujikura Ltd said on Monday that it plans to buy U.S. telecom equipment firm Nistica Inc, as it looks to expand in optical equipment for high-speed networks.

It did not disclose the deal price or when it is expected to close. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)