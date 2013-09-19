WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Two Fujikura Ltd. executives were indicted in Detroit on allegations that they conspired to fix the prices of parts used to make cars' electrical systems, the U.S. Justice Department said.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Ryoji Fukudome and Toshihiko Nagashima, who are both Japanese, for conspiring to fix the price of automotive wire harnesses sold to Fuji Heavy Industries, which makes Subaru cars.

The indictment was filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Gary Hill)