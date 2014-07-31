BRIEF-European Commission approves AT&T acquisition of Time Warner
* European commission approves AT&T acquisition of Time Warner
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Thursday its main semiconductor plant in Mie prefecture, in central Japan, will be split into a separate foundry company with plans to seek outside partners to expand its business.
The move is part of a broader reorganisation of its semiconductor business, which also includes a plan for ON Semiconductor Corp to take a 10 percent stake in another newly formed unit.
Sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month that Fujitsu planned to form a joint venture with Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp to own and operate the Mie plant. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.