TOKYO Aug 29 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Friday that United Microelectronics Corp of Taiwan would make an initial investment of 5 billion yen ($48 million) for a 9.3 percent stake in its new foundry venture in central Japan.

Last month, sources familiar with the matter had said that Fujitsu planned to form a joint venture with United Microelectronics to own and operate the plant in Mie, central Japan. (1 US dollar = 103.8000 Japanese yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)