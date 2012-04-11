HONG KONG, April 11 Fujitsu Ltd,
Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that it is
confident of doubling sales in China to 220 billion yen ($2.7
billion) by 2014 on rapid growth in the IT industry in the
world's second-largest economy.
Fujitsu Chairman Michiyoshi Mazuka was speaking at a news
conference in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, where he
attended an opening for the company's data centre.
Mazuka also said Fujitsu aimed to raise sales in China
further to 500 billion yen in the near term, but did not give a
time frame.
Fujitsu, which trails IBM Corp and Hewlett-Packard
Co, is betting on post-tsunami reconstruction
opportunities in smart grids and demand for new IT systems among
companies looking to expand their databases and adopt cloud
computing.
Cloud computing allows companies to access information on
the Internet from remote servers rather than from their own
computers.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)