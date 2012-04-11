HONG KONG, April 11 Fujitsu Ltd, Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that it is confident of doubling sales in China to 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) by 2014 on rapid growth in the IT industry in the world's second-largest economy.

Fujitsu Chairman Michiyoshi Mazuka was speaking at a news conference in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, where he attended an opening for the company's data centre.

Mazuka also said Fujitsu aimed to raise sales in China further to 500 billion yen in the near term, but did not give a time frame.

Fujitsu, which trails IBM Corp and Hewlett-Packard Co, is betting on post-tsunami reconstruction opportunities in smart grids and demand for new IT systems among companies looking to expand their databases and adopt cloud computing.

Cloud computing allows companies to access information on the Internet from remote servers rather than from their own computers. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)