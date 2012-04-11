(Adds comments from chairman)

* Sees China sales reaching 220 bln yen in 2014

* Targets China sales to reach 500 bln yen in near future

* Opens company's first data centre in mainland China

By Kazunori Takada

FOSHAN, China, April 11 Fujitsu Ltd, Japan's largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that it is confident of doubling sales in China to 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) by 2014 on rapid IT industry growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Fujitsu Chairman Michiyoshi Mazuka, speaking at a news conference in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, where he attended an opening for the company's data centre, said the company aimed to further raise its China sales to 500 billion yen in "the near future", but did not give a time frame.

Fujitsu, which trails IBM Corp and Hewlett-Packard Co, said it is betting on post-tsunami reconstruction opportunities in smart grids and demand for new IT systems among companies looking to expand their databases and adopt cloud computing.

Cloud computing allows companies to access information on the Internet from remote servers rather than from their own computers.

Fujitsu is trying to make cloud computing its core business and Mazuka reiterated the company's target to increase annual revenue from the segment to 1.3 trillion yen by fiscal 2015 from 100 billion yen currently.

"It's hard to say yet whether we've had a strong start, but I believe cloud computing will grow further," Mazuka said. "Many clients are thinking of using the cloud for non-core businesses, so I am confident we can reach 1.3 trillion yen by 2015."

The global cloud market, seen at $89 billion in 2011, is expected to reach $177 billion by 2015, according to information technology research company Gartner Inc.

The company has more than 100 data centres globally, including Australia, Britain, Japan and Singapore. The Foshan centre is Fujitsu's first in mainland China.

About half of its clients using the new data centre would likely be Chinese companies and the government, with the rest being Japanese, European and U.S. companies, said Fujitsu's China unit head Masayuki Tomimuro.

The company is also in talks with China Telecom Corp on development of its cloud business. (Editing by Chris Lewis)