TOKYO Oct 26 Fujitsu Ltd , Japan's
largest IT services vendor, said on Wednesday that its quarterly
operating profit fell 35 percent, hurt by sluggish IT spending
in Japan and a strong yen, and it kept its full-year profit
forecast unchanged.
Fujitsu, which trails IBM and HP , booked an
operating profit of 24.2 billion yen ($319 million) in the
July-September quarter, against a profit of 37.2 billion yen a
year earlier.
The firm stood by its forecast for a 135 billion yen profit
in the year to March 2012, above a consensus estimate of 126
billion yen in a poll of 20 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen)
