TOKYO Jan 31 Fujitsu Ltd, Japan's biggest IT services vendor, said on Tuesday it expects the Thai floods to drag down operating profit by 17 billion yen ($222.5 million) and sales by 25 billion yen for the year ending on March 31.

Fujitsu, which cut its annual operating profit forecast by 26 percent to 100 billion yen, also said it now expects to ship 6.3 million PCs in the year to March, down from its previous forecast of 6.6 million. ($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)