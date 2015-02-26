* Likely to buy foreign bonds with hedges against FX swings

* Lack of liquidity makes JGBs very volatile

* Investment philosophy is to avoid assets with low liquidity (Adds details, comments)

By Taiga Uranaka and Takahiko Wada

TOKYO, Feb 26 Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has slashed its buying of Japanese government bonds because market liquidity has dried up amid the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme, the president of the midsize life insurer said on Thursday.

Instead of JGBs, Fukoku is likely to continue buying foreign bonds with hedges against currency swings in the fiscal year starting in April as it seeks assets that offer higher yields than domestic debt, Yoshiteru Yoneyama told Reuters.

"The most liquid assets in our home market are losing liquidity. It makes asset management very difficult and that's frightening," Yoneyama said.

Japan's life insurers have been struggling to find assets to invest in as yields on JGBs fell to historical lows after the BOJ in October eased monetary policy further. The central bank expanded its annual JGB purchases to 80 trillion yen ($673 billion) from 50 trillion yen.

Hooked up with insurance contracts spanning decades, the bulk of asset portfolios of life insurers have traditionally been made up of JGBs, which are considered a safe and stable source of income.

Ultra-low yields are the big factor behind Fukoku's staying away from JGBs, as it cannot earn enough returns promised to insurance policy holders, but the sheer lack of liquidity in the JGB market makes them very volatile assets subject to unexpected shocks, Yoneyama said.

"Even if yields (on JGBs) were above 2 percent, our investment philosophy is, do not buy assets with low liquidity," he said.

Like its rivals, Fukoku, which had about $55 billion in total assets as of December, had stayed risk averse since the global financial crisis in 2008. But it started taking risks at the beginning of this financial year by investing in Japanese stocks for the first time since the crisis.

Despite the headwinds from low yields, Fukoku has been enjoying solid earnings this fiscal year, with its first-half core profit, the industry's main earnings measure of insurance and investment activities, up 8.6 percent from a year earlier.

"Coupon incomes from foreign bonds are increasing thanks to a cheaper yen. We bought these bonds around the collapse of Lehman Brothers, when the dollar averaged around 80 yen," Yoneyama said.

($1 = 118.9500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)