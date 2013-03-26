TOKYO, March 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co
on Tuesday blamed a rat for a 29-hour halt in power used to help
cool spent nuclear fuel rods at its Fukushima plant last week,
saying the rodent had triggered a circuit breaker after touching
exposed wires.
There was no threat of overheating or radiation releases
after the outage, according to the firm, but the incident
underlines the fragile state of the Fukushima Daiichi plant in
the wake of meltdowns two years ago.
The company, also known as Tepco, said it had found a dead
rat which appeared to have suffered an electric shock near a
temporary switchboard used to supply power to cooling systems at
three fuel pools in the facility, devastated by a massive
earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
Tepco resumed operations by midnight on March 19 after
electricity went out a day earlier.
The utility faces a raft of hurdles as it works to
decommission the Fukushima Daiichi complex, in an unprecedented
clean-up effort expected to take decades.
Earlier this month, a Tepco official said the company is
struggling to stop groundwater flooding into damaged reactors
and it may take four years to fix the problem.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)