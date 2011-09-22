* Says UBS Investment Bank to underwrite IPO

* To list shares under ticker symbol 'FLCM'

* To use proceeds to construct ethanol production facility (Follows alerts)

Sept 22 Biofuel producer Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said UBS Investment Bank will underwrite the offering.

Fulcrum said it intends to list its shares under the ticker symbol 'FLCM,' but did not say which exchange it will be listed on.

Pleasanton, California-based Fulcrum plans to use a majority of the proceeds of the offering to fund the construction of its first commercial-scale ethanol production facility, the Sierra BioFuels Plant.

The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO may be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)