* Says UBS Investment Bank to underwrite IPO
* To list shares under ticker symbol 'FLCM'
* To use proceeds to construct ethanol production facility
Sept 22 Biofuel producer Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $115
million in an initial public offering of common stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
the company said UBS Investment Bank will underwrite the
offering.
Fulcrum said it intends to list its shares under the ticker
symbol 'FLCM,' but did not say which exchange it will be listed
on.
Pleasanton, California-based Fulcrum plans to use a
majority of the proceeds of the offering to fund the
construction of its first commercial-scale ethanol production
facility, the Sierra BioFuels Plant.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO may be different.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)