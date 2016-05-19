UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co., Ltd. :
* Says two individuals Peng Peng and Peng Shu's combined stake in the company was increased to 12.9 percent (70.1 million shares) up from 0 percent due to private placement participation
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PNQzQA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.