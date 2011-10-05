* Plan may offer some players equity stakes in Full Tilt

* Some Full Tilt existing owners may retain a minority stake

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 5 A proposed rescue of Full Tilt Poker by France's Tapie family would involve buying a majority stake in the troubled betting site and possibly offering some of its players equity stakes, a U.S. lawyer for Laurent Tapie said on Wednesday.

Behnam Dayanim, an attorney with U.S. law firm Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider, also told Reuters by phone that some of Full Tilt's' existing owners may retain minority stakes, staying on as "passive" investors.

Laurent Tapie, the son of controversial French entrepreneur Bernard Tapie, is managing director of his father's holding company Groupe Bernard Tapie.

Last week, he signed an exclusive agreement for the holding company to buy Full Tilt and to repay money the gambling site owes to players.

"At this stage, the proposal would have the Tapie group taking a controlling interest in the company.... What probably will happen is that some existing members will retain a minority interest but no director authority," Dayanim said.

"We do hope to offer certain players the option to convert (money owed) into equity in the company, " he added.

U.S. federal prosecutors have called the online poker site a Ponzi scheme and have accused the company's owners and board members of paying themselves half a billion dollars while defrauding players.

Any buyer will have to reach an agreement with the Justice Department to repay the players, and Tapie's group began those talks on Monday.

Dayanim, who described the talks as "very productive," said there would be other meetings but that no date had yet been set.

He said it would be premature to discuss how much the Tapie group was prepared to spend nor how much Full Tilt owes poker players around the world, saying due diligence had yet to be completed.

The exclusivity deal expires at the end of the year.

It is conditional on getting the backing of Full Tilt shareholders, reaching a settlement with the Justice Department allowing Full Tilt to "restructure in a viable way" and on obtaining from regulators in the Channel Island of Alderney or elsewhere a new licence to operate outside the United States.

Full Tilt had its gambling licence revoked by the British Channel Island of Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC) last month. .

Bernard Tapie, 68, a friend of French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been prominent in French public life for three decades, often for his involvement in financial scandals, including one that ensnared French IMF head Christine Lagarde.

His son Laurent Tapie founded the now defunct Free-goal.com and Livebetting.com sites. He more recently created Bernardtapie.com, an e-commerce website that offers consumers deals on cars, mobile phones or holiday trips.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jane Merriman)