* H1 adj pretax profit 16.5 mln stg, up 5 pct
* LFL sales up 3.8 pct in 33 wks to Nov 19
* Says eyeing potential investment opportunities
LONDON, Nov 25 British pub management and
beer company Fuller Smith and Turner said it has
experienced growth in all parts of its business, as its London
focus gave it resilience to the economic downturn.
Although pub popularity has been very unpredictable, company
chairman Michael Turner said in an interview with Reuters,
Fuller's - which has a portfolio of 362 pubs and hotels in
London and south east England - had made continued progress,
with profit up 5 percent in the first half.
"This is a solid set of results, driven by growth in all
parts of the business," Turner said.
"I think London, in particular, has been more resilient to
the downturn. At the moment, however, consumer trends are
unbelievably difficult to spot, there's a bigger variation than
has ever been the case before."
The company reported adjusted pretax profit for the six
months to the beginning of October of 16.5 million pounds, up 5
percent, as sales rose 6 percent to 128 million pounds.
Managed pubs and hotels, which make up the largest part of
the business, were trading well with like-for-like sales up 3.8
percent in the 33 weeks to November 19, it said in a statement
on Friday.
Turner said the company, which has bought 12 pubs since the
end of last year, has increased its bank facilities to 120
million pounds to support further acquisitions.
"In this market we're able to identify specific sites and
are able to buy on an individual basis whereas in the past you
had to buy groups of pubs," said Turner.
Shares in the company were trading at 687 pence on Friday,
valuing Fuller's at around 226 million pounds.
