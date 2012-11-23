BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
LONDON Nov 23 Fuller Smith Turner PLC : * Interim dividend up 6 pct to 5.35P (2011: 5.05P) * H1 revenue up 8% to 137.9 mln stg (2011: £128.2 mln) * H1 adjusted profit before tax up 4pct to 17.1 mln stg * Over the 33 weeks to 17 November 2012 like for like sales in our managed pubs
and hotels increased by 2.1 pct
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
OSLO, Feb 16 Norwegian Air, Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers, expects Britain's vote to leave the European Union to hit demand from some British customers, its CEO said on Thursday.