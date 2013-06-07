LONDON, June 7 British pubs operator and brewer
Fuller, Smith & Turner said trading had started well in
its new financial year after the acquisition of more sites
helped the group to post a 5 percent rise in annual profit.
The group, which has around 400 mainly London and south-east
based pubs and also brews ales like London Pride, said on Friday
adjusted pretax profit for the year to March 30 was 31.7 million
pounds ($49 million), up 5 percent from 30.3 million pounds
posted in 2012.
New pubs boosted the performance of its largest division,
managed pubs and hotels, with total sales rising 9 percent in
the period and like-for-like growth up 2.1 percent on the back
of a robust London accommodation market and strong food sales.
Underlying sales at its tenanted arm were up 1 percent, with
operating profit up 18 percent driven by 17 pub acquisitions in
2012. Brewing volumes were flat.
Fuller's Chairman Michael Turner described the group
performance as strong.
"Trading for the current year has started positively and
like for like sales in our Managed Pubs and Hotels were up 7
percent (in 9 weeks to June 1)," he said. "We look forward to
the prospect of a year less blighted by the weather."
In April rival firm Greene King, also strongly
exposed to the more affluent capital and south east region where
pubs have generally fared best through an economic downturn,
reported a 2.2 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the 51
weeks to April 21.
Shares in Fuller's closed at 880 pence on Thursday, up 18
percent on a year ago and valuing the company at around 270
million pounds.