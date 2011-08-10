SINGAPORE Aug 10 Fullerton Fund Management, an asset manager owned by Singapore state investor Temasek , said on Wednesday it has hired Manraj Sekhon to be its chief executive officer from Oct 1.

Sekhon will also become chief investment officer, replacing Chan Chia Lin who will take on the new role of executive director, corporate strategy, Fullerton said in a statement.

He was previously director and head of international equities at Henderson Global Investors.

The CEO position at Fullerton has been vacant for nearly a year following the departure of previous CEO Gerard Lee to rival Lion Global.

Deputy CEO Choy Peng Wah, who stood in as acting CEO, also resigned. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)