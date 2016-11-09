SINGAPORE Nov 9 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said its chief executive officer Manraj Sekhon had left the Asian and emerging market specialist investment firm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Fullerton Fund said its chairman Ho Tian Yee will take up the additional role of CEO while it searches for Sekhon's replacement. Sekhon, who was also the chief investment officer at Fullerton Fund, had been with the investment company for five years.

Fullerton Fund declined to give a reason for Sekhon's departure.

An email sent to Sekhon came up with an auto reply that he was no longer with Fullerton Fund. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)