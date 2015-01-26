BRIEF-FDA approves treatment for metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
* Granted accelerated approval to Bavencio for treatment of adults, pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
(Refile to correct typo in bullet)
Jan 26 Fullsix SpA :
* Says to have been selected by French company Generale de Sante for new architecture and ergonomy of institutional site Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Granted accelerated approval to Bavencio for treatment of adults, pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: