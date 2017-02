Oct 4 A proposed rescue of Full Tilt Poker by a French investment company could involve offering equity stakes to some of the troubled betting site's customers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately reach family owned investment company Groupe Bernard Tapie for comment on Tuesday.

U.S. federal prosecutors have accused Full Tilt of running a Ponzi scheme in which the company's owners and board members paid themselves half a billion dollars while defrauding players.

