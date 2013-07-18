By Diane Bartz
July 18 Consumer electronics maker Funai
Electric Co Ltd violates LSI Corp's patented
technology, a judge at the International Trade Commission said
on Thursday in a preliminary decision.
LSI filed a complaint against Funai in 2012, accusing the
company of infringing on four patents. ITC Administrative Law
Judge David Shaw ruled on Thursday that Funai had infringed one
of LSI's patents, and did not infringe three others. The full
commission is due to rule in November on whether to uphold or
overturn the decision.
LSI has accused Funai of using its technology to make a long
list of products ranging from digital televisions to Blu-ray
disc players. Funai's brands include Symphonic, Sylvania and
Emerson.
Representatives of the companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The ITC is a popular venue for infringement lawsuits because
it acts relatively quickly and can ban the importation of
infringing products.
The case in the U.S. International Trade Commission is In
the Matter of Certain Audiovisual Components and Products
Containing the Same, Inv. No. 337-TA-837.