Oct 29 Funcom N.V. :

* Ole Schreiner is stepping down as CEO

* Michel Cassius will temporarily join to strengthen overall management in order to help Funcom N.V. to find a new CEO

* Says Schreiner will continue with the company in a role similar to his previous position as Chief Operating Officer