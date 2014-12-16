UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Funcom NV :
* Says had entered into a standby equity agreement with YA Global Master
* Says agreement is an equity financing mechanism where Funcom at its discretion can draw down funds in tranches in exchange for issuing new shares to YA Global Master
* Says in order to strengthen its cash position Funcom placed a draw down request with YA Global Master and 11 days pricing period and trading for that draw down ended on Dec 15, 2014
* Says as a result of transaction Funcom has obligation to issue 2,595,592 new shares to YA Global Master within 8 trading days in exchange for 6.4 million Norwegian crowns ($850,193)
* Says funds raised by draw down will be used primarily to fund continued development and commercial launch of lego minifigures online on multiple platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5277 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources