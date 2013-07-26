* Strategy is finding relative value in oil, gas
* A difficult time for commodity hedge funds
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 26 A former energy trader at
Glencore Xstrata Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is launching a commodities hedge fund focused on trading price
spreads between different crude oil and petroleum products,
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Jonathan Goldberg, who used to trade oil and natural gas for
Glencore, and gasoline and other commodities for Goldman, is
expected to start in August as chief investment officer at BBL
Commodities in downtown New York, the people said.
He will be joined by Mark Strachan, a former Morgan Stanley
executive, who will be operations and compliance head,
and ex-Goldman and Julius Baer Gruppe AG employee
Stephen Wieler, who will analyze energy markets at the new firm.
The fund's impending launch was first reported earlier this
week in the online edition of Absolute Return, a trade
publication for money managers. Goldberg did not immediately
return an email from Reuters seeking comment.
Goldberg's strategy basically depends on finding relative
value among the different energy markets he trades in, according
to people briefed on the matter. In principle, the relative
strategy seeks to exploit price discrepancies between different
commodities, their delivery dates and locations.
Goldberg's focus will be on spreads in London-traded gasoil
and Brent oil, and U.S. crude, gasoline
and natural gas, the people said.
The trades will be primarily in futures, listed options and
cleared swaps. Positions will focus on the "forward curve,"
where contract deliveries are 3 months to 24 months out and
where Goldberg has had his longest track record.
Trades can last from a day to a month in the short term and
one to six months over the long term, the people said.
They said minimum investment at the fund will be $1 million,
and investors are allowed redeem their money with a 45-day
notice. The firm will charge the industry standard fee of 2
percent on management and 20 percent on profit.
Goldberg's fund launch comes at a difficult time for
commodity hedge funds, with data showing the majority of them
losing money every month since January, the longest losing
streak on record. The average commodity fund slid 3.58 percent
in the first six months of the year, according to data from the
closely watched Newedge commodity index.
Goldberg joined Glencore's U.S. operations in 2010 as a
partner before the public listing of the merchant commodity
trader in 2011 and its merger with Xstrata in May this year. He
left earlier this year after leading Glencore's efforts to
diversify from non-physical commodity trading, those who know of
his record said.
Goldberg started his career with Goldman in 2003, working
first with oil consumers and refiners on hedging strategies and
risk management offered by the investment bank.
He went on to trade grains and base and precious metals, as
well as oil and natural gas, while Goldman ran a huge
proprietary trading business before the Dodd-Frank financial law
that reshaped financial risk taking on Wall Street. While he
managed risks across commodities, his niche was in gasoline and
distillate products.