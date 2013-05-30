* Fund up 10 pct on year after 2 years of decline
* Eyes new investors as AUM dips to $800 mln from $1.2 bln
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 30 Taylor Woods Capital, the
commodities fund of ex-Credit Suisse gas trader George
"Beau" Taylor, is up double digits for the year and is seeking
new investors to replace capital lost in redemptions after a
previously sluggish performance, industry sources said.
The fund, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, stopped accepting
investor money in March last year after raising $1.2 billion in
just over a year, more than twice its targeted $500 million.
Prices of many commodities plunged after Taylor Woods "hard
closed" to investors, and Brent crude oil, one of its main
plays, was range-bound for months, leaving the fund with a
second year of losses that caused some investors to pull out.
This year, Taylor Woods' Master Fund is up about 10 percent
through May 29, profiting from the outsized moves in Brent, and
other winning bets placed on coal, natural gas, base metals and
currencies, sources familiar with the fund's performance said.
The firm is, meanwhile, trying to bring its assets under
management back to above the $1 billion mark, after they fell to
around $800 million in the first quarter.
The new investors it is looking at are mainly
institutional-types, such as pensions, that have a greater
tolerance toward less-than-stellar returns.
"The idea is to bring in stickier money, versus the more
fickle cash you get from fund-of-funds that rotate their
portfolios more frequently," said a source with knowledge of the
company's capital raising efforts.
About two-thirds of Taylor Woods' investor base is already
institutional, the source said.
Taylors Woods declined comment.
Its gains for this year have put the firm at the upper end
of commodity fund rankings, going by data available through
April from fund trackers. According to Chicago-based Hedge Fund
Research, the average commodity hedge fund rose 1.8 percent over
the four months. The energy funds index on New York's e-Vestment
Alliance gained 5.4 percent.
Taylor, 42, started Taylor Woods in February 2011 with a
seed capital of $150 million from Blackstone Group. The
firm soon doubled that money, then went on a fundraising blitz
that brought in nearly $1 billion more by March 2012.
"It was remarkable that they went from $100 million to over
$1 billion in such a short time," said Charles Gradante,
co-founder of New York's Hennessee Group, which invests with
hedge funds although not with Taylor Woods.
"The risk, of course, was that they could also be hit by a
remarkable amount of redemptions if their investors had very
high expectations, or if the investor base wasn't large enough
to absorb the exits of a few."
Right after Taylor Woods capped its fundraising, it was hit
by one of the worst commodity sell-offs since the financial
crisis. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
fell nearly 11 percent in May last year as fears over
the euro zone debt crisis escalated.
Brent, a commodity Taylor had been particularly bullish on,
had its steepest monthly decline in two years that May, falling
from a high of just above $120 a barrel into the $104-$111 range
through the second half of the year.
Taylor Woods posted gains for six months last year, but
still finished the year down about 2 percent, extending its near
5 percent slide in 2011. Redemptions followed.
This year, the fund has been up in the three months through
May, capitalizing on the swings in Brent since February, a slump
in coal prices and rally in natural gas.
On Thursday, Brent was at around $102 a barrel,
after slipping to below $99 on May 1 and rising to nearly $120
in early February. Coal for delivery in Europe next year
hovered at $90 a tonne versus an early January high
above $102. U.S. natural gas is up 21 percent on the
year, at above $4 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)