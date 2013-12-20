By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 20 With the U.S. stock market on
pace to end the year with a gain of almost 30 percent, including
dividend payouts, fund managers are finding themselves searching
for stocks that have been largely ignored as they head into
2014.
The only problem - they are finding slim pickings.
The average stock now looks expensive by historical
measures. The trailing price-to-earnings ratio of the Standard &
Poor's 500 index - a measure of how much investors are
willing to pay for profits - has crept up from below its
long-term average of 15 at the beginning of the year to its
current, pricier level of 18.5.
"It's getting tough to find anything out there worth
investing in when everything looks expensive," said William
Mann, a co-manager of the $353 million Motley Fool Independence
Fund.
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will cut its
monthly bond-buying stimulus in January by $10 billion to $75
billion, reducing the influx of easy money that has helped push
stocks broadly higher.
While the announcement has actually only helped stocks thus
far, strategists say that further reduction in the central
bank's stimulus could push bond yields higher. That would make
stocks comparatively less attractive for the income-focused
portfolio managers who, Bank of America/Merill Lynch estimates,
make up approximately 40 percent of the fund universe.
As a result, some fund managers are moving into out-of-favor
companies, ranging from U.S. steel makers to Italian banks, on
the theory that these unpopular stocks will offer more upside
than the broader market in the new year. If they are right, then
it could be a sign that the bull market that began in March 2009
is edging closer to its end.
Value funds, which tend to focus on out-of-favor stocks,
typically outperform momentum-focused growth stocks in the
second half of bull markets, according to Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company.
In 2006, for instance - the fourth year of a bull market
that ended in 2007 - value funds (defined as those that look for
bargain stocks that often pay dividends) returned an average of
17.3 percent, while growth funds (those that look for stocks
with momentum) gained an average of 8.5 percent. This year,
value funds are up by an average of 34.2 percent, compared with
a 36.1 percent jump in growth funds. Both categories are beating
the wider stock market.
CONSENSUS ESTIMATES
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index is only expected
to gain 8 percent in 2014, to 1925, according to a Reuters poll
of 43 strategists. If that more sober outlook turns out true, it
leaves plenty of room for mistakes on the downside.
Few see the stocks that have led the market this year
continuing their run. Netflix Inc, for instance, will
likely end the year as the top-performing stock in the S&P 500
index with a more than 300 percent gain. Best Buy Co Inc
, a company that flailed in 2012, jumped 254 percent for
the second-largest gain. Cyclical growth stocks like Boeing Co
, Delta Air Lines Inc and TripAdvisor Inc
each shot up by 80 percent or more.
That is leading some strategists to say investors should
focus more on less-loved stocks and sectors in the coming year,
provided they have sustainable businesses.
With corporate cash stockpiles near record levels, David J.
Kostin, chief equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, expects that
S&P 500 dividend payouts will increase faster than earnings. As
a result, he recommends firms that he expects to raise their
dividends in 2014 such as AT&T and Cisco Systems,
which both underperformed the market this year.
CONTRARIAN PLAYS
Commodity-sensitive stocks and European industrials are
among the stocks attracting contrarian investors lately.
"In this market we're finding more opportunities in specific
companies whose industries are in decline," said James England,
a portfolio manager of the $756 million Meridian Contrarian
Legacy Fund.
England recently added materials maker GrafTech
International Ltd to his portfolio, in large part
because of the dim outlook for the steel market. The company's
industrial materials segment, which includes products sold to
the steel industry, accounts for approximately 82 percent of its
revenues, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Yet England likes the company, whose shares have gained a
market-trailing 18 percent for the year, because the company has
"consistently gained market share from competitors during market
downturns," thanks to its strong management team, he said.
Eric Marshall, a co-manager of both the $836 million Hodges
Small Cap Fund and the $13 million Hodges Pure
Contrarian Fund, has also been adding
commodity-sensitive stocks such as United States Steel Corp
, Tyson Foods Inc and Chesapeake Energy Corp
.
Commodities have fallen this year as a result of the U.S.
energy production boom and concerns about stagnant growth in
China, the world's second-largest economy. Yet strategists say
that Chinese stocks look poised to rebound in 2014 thanks to a
mixture of free market reforms and a shift out of expensive
Indian shares by emerging market investors.
That shift could benefit American companies as well. U.S.
Steel, for instance, has seen its shares trail the market this
year thanks to the slow rebound in commercial construction,
which accounts for about 40 percent of the steel industry in the
United States, according to Moody's.
"We think that this is a company that has been beaten up
already and is in a good position to bounce back," Marshall
said, but he declined to share his target price for the company.
Internationally, European companies such as Dutch paints and
chemicals company Akzo Nobel and Italian bank Intesa
Sanpaolo are among the most attractive contrarian
options, said Dale Winner, a co-manager of the $217 million
Wells Fargo Advantage International Equity fund.
Winner recently added to his position in Akzo Nobel, whose
shares are up 6 percent for the year, after the company
finalized the sale of its struggling North American paints
division and moved to cut costs in Europe. Analysts are split on
the company - an equal number hold 'buy' and 'sell'
recommendations - but Winner sees it as a bet on the moribund
European economy to show more signs of recovery in 2014.
He's been buying into Intesa Sanpaolo for the same reason.
The bank, whose shares trade at less than half of book value,
has struggled as the Italian economy has shrunk for the last 8
consecutive quarters. Winner points to slight gain in industrial
output in October as a sign that the country is slowly emerging
from its recession.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)