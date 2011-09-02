LONDON, Sept 2 Amber Green Consortium, led by
project developer Amber Infrastucture Group, has launched a 100
million pound ($161.6 million) energy efficiency fund to help
London's public sector reduce its carbon emissions, it said on
Friday.
The London Energy Efficiency Fund (LEEF) will form part of
the London Mayor's London Green Fund, which aims to radically
reduce the UK capital's carbon dioxide emissions by 2020.
The European Regional Development Fund, London Development
Agency and London Waste and Recycling Board will provide 50
million pounds of public investment, while the Royal Bank of
Scotland will give up to 50 million.
The closed-end fund aims to be fully invested by 2015.
It will be investing in various public sector building
projects in the capital which are being upgraded with energy
efficient retrofit measures -- including boiler replacements,
ventilation upgrades, building fabric improvements, and
efficient lighting, as well as controls and smart meters.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)