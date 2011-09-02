LONDON, Sept 2 Amber Green Consortium, led by project developer Amber Infrastucture Group, has launched a 100 million pound ($161.6 million) energy efficiency fund to help London's public sector reduce its carbon emissions, it said on Friday.

The London Energy Efficiency Fund (LEEF) will form part of the London Mayor's London Green Fund, which aims to radically reduce the UK capital's carbon dioxide emissions by 2020.

The European Regional Development Fund, London Development Agency and London Waste and Recycling Board will provide 50 million pounds of public investment, while the Royal Bank of Scotland will give up to 50 million.

The closed-end fund aims to be fully invested by 2015.

It will be investing in various public sector building projects in the capital which are being upgraded with energy efficient retrofit measures -- including boiler replacements, ventilation upgrades, building fabric improvements, and efficient lighting, as well as controls and smart meters. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney)