* ETFs, best investment medium during market volatility
* Commodities, fixed income ETFs up on safe-have play
* Volumes surge amid market uncertainty
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Volume in the exchange-traded
fund market will rise in the second half of the year as
investors look for liquidity, transparency and the ability to
move quickly in and out of different assets during volatile
times, according to State Street investment managers.
ETFs have become the investment vehicle of choice at times
of great market instability, with sizable gains in commodities
and fixed income funds fueling a $9 billion rise in assets in
July, according to State Street Global Advisors.
"There has been a lot of uncertainty throughout the year,
in the Middle East, the European sovereigns, earthquake in
Japan, uncertainty in the muni bonds," said Kevin Quigg, State
Street's global head of ETF capital markets.
"There is a lot going on in the world, and because of that,
people have started to manifest that uncertainty with their
investing."
Quigg said investment in ETFs throughout the second half of
the year will be led by dividend paying, higher quality funds,
"as well as getting exposure tactically in emerging and
(developed) international space, and rethinking asset
allocation with either real assets or gold."
Real estate and commodity ETFs, in particular gold funds,
are the name of the game right now, Quigg said.
"One of the reasons why gold has become a $70 billion fund
is because it has so many applications for so many types of
investments," Quigg said.
Gold as an asset class returned 8.2 percent in July, 15.9
percent in the first half of the year, and 39.3 percent the
year ending July 31.
Gold ETFs, including the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD.P), allow some
investors to use the bullion as an inflation hedge, while
others might use it as a safe-haven investment.
The price of gold XAU= has increased more than sixfold
from just $250 in 2001 to a record of $1,813.79 an ounce set
last Thursday.
Commodities grew by $12.9 billion and fixed income assets
rose by $4.5 billion as of July 31. Commodities experienced
$3.9 billion of inflows, fixed income funds grew by $2.6
billion and large-capitalization stocks drew in $6 billion,
according to State Street Global Advisors.
International developed funds declined 1.6 percent, and
emerging markets eased 0.4 percent in the month of July.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)