By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Nov 9 Ronald O'Hanley, a top executive
at Fidelity Investments, on Wednesday gave an upbeat outlook
for investing in stocks over the next decade, but warned there
are a number of factors that could keep investors from
participating.
The next decade could look like the 1950s," O'Hanley said.
"It was a great decade for equities, but market participation
was low."
"While there is a bull market in corporate earnings,
there's a bear market in stock multiples. That has created a
good environment for finding better value among stocks,"
O'Hanley said.
But there's a depressed appetite for stocks, he said,
citing global market volatility, a wounded investor psyche
among individuals and a more cautious approach by pension
plans.
O'Hanley is president of Fidelity's asset management and
corporate services divisions and reports directly to company
Chairman Edward "Ned" Johnson III. In his speech, O'Hanley
offered some rare insight into the thinking inside privately
held Fidelity, the world's second largest mutual fund company.
O'Hanley was careful to point out his remarks about equity
markets were "Ron's view" and not "Fidelity's in-house view."
O'Hanley gave his speech at a mutual fund conference at the
Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel.
O'Hanley made his remarks amid a 400-point drop on the Dow
Jones Industrial Average.
Known for its stable of mutual funds such as the
Contrafund, Boston-based Fidelity had managed assets of $1.6
trillion at the end of June. O'Hanley joined Fidelity in 2010,
leaving his job as the top executive of Bank of New York
Mellon's asset management division.
Like other mutual fund industry executives, O'Hanley
lamented how U.S. equity funds have experienced about $1.2
trillion in cumulative outflows since the beginning of 2008.
During his presentation at FundForum USA, O'Hanley put up a
slide titled, "Where Art Thou Equities Flows?"
He said the flight from equities is both secular and
cyclical in nature. He said endowment funds have led the charge
away from equities.
In addition, the managers of public pension plans and
corporate defined benefit plans are de-risking and diversifying
their portfolios at the expense of equities, O'Hanley said.
He also said investment flows are not following equity
performance as in the past.
"That's been decoupled," O'Hanley said.
Meanwhile, individual investors, especially those near or
at retirement age, have a diminished appetite for stocks
because they've endured multiple hits to their portfolios over
the past decade.
Looking ahead, he said investors are worried about Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and whether the U.S. economy will become
the next Japan, which has experienced a prolonged period of low
interest rates and stagnant growth.
"This is on the mind of investors," O'Hanley said.
