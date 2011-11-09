* Stk market participation could wane in next decade-exec

* Investors worried U.S. economy could mirror Japan's

* Flight from equities cyclical and secular

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON, Nov 9 Ronald O'Hanley, a top executive at Fidelity Investments, on Wednesday gave an upbeat outlook for investing in stocks over the next decade, but warned there are a number of factors that could keep investors from participating.

The next decade could look like the 1950s," O'Hanley said. "It was a great decade for equities, but market participation was low."

"While there is a bull market in corporate earnings, there's a bear market in stock multiples. That has created a good environment for finding better value among stocks," O'Hanley said.

But there's a depressed appetite for stocks, he said, citing global market volatility, a wounded investor psyche among individuals and a more cautious approach by pension plans.

O'Hanley is president of Fidelity's asset management and corporate services divisions and reports directly to company Chairman Edward "Ned" Johnson III. In his speech, O'Hanley offered some rare insight into the thinking inside privately held Fidelity, the world's second largest mutual fund company. O'Hanley was careful to point out his remarks about equity markets were "Ron's view" and not "Fidelity's in-house view."

O'Hanley gave his speech at a mutual fund conference at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel.

O'Hanley made his remarks amid a 400-point drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Known for its stable of mutual funds such as the Contrafund, Boston-based Fidelity had managed assets of $1.6 trillion at the end of June. O'Hanley joined Fidelity in 2010, leaving his job as the top executive of Bank of New York Mellon's asset management division.

Like other mutual fund industry executives, O'Hanley lamented how U.S. equity funds have experienced about $1.2 trillion in cumulative outflows since the beginning of 2008. During his presentation at FundForum USA, O'Hanley put up a slide titled, "Where Art Thou Equities Flows?"

He said the flight from equities is both secular and cyclical in nature. He said endowment funds have led the charge away from equities.

In addition, the managers of public pension plans and corporate defined benefit plans are de-risking and diversifying their portfolios at the expense of equities, O'Hanley said.

He also said investment flows are not following equity performance as in the past.

"That's been decoupled," O'Hanley said.

Meanwhile, individual investors, especially those near or at retirement age, have a diminished appetite for stocks because they've endured multiple hits to their portfolios over the past decade.

Looking ahead, he said investors are worried about Europe's sovereign debt crisis and whether the U.S. economy will become the next Japan, which has experienced a prolonged period of low interest rates and stagnant growth.

"This is on the mind of investors," O'Hanley said.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Bernard Orr)