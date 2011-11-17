Nov 17 Fidelity Investments plans to modify an
internal loan program to reduce borrowing costs and to provide
its portfolios with alternative sources of liquidity in case
investors make withdrawals above anticipated levels, according
to recent disclosures with U.S. regulators.
One of the last times Fidelity modified the terms of its
internal lending program for mutual funds happened in 1999, as
part of a contingency plan in case the end of the millennium
disrupted financial markets.
The world's second-largest mutual fund company recently
sought approval to modify the formula for calculating the
interest rate for lending among its funds, according to
documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Boston-based Fidelity has about $1.46 trillion in
mutual fund assets under management, with 56 percent in stock
funds and 30 percent in money market funds.
Fidelity has had a long-standing program that allows its
funds to make short-term loans to each other. In an SEC filing,
Fidelity said the proposed modifications could save the funds
money in connection with their daily cash management activities
and provide them with "alternative sources of liquidity in
times of substantial net redemption activity."
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)