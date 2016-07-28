BOSTON, July 28 Fidelity's OTC Portfolio, a top
investor in Tesla Motors Inc, gave the electric car
maker a vote of confidence in its latest commentary, saying it
boosted its position in the company during the second quarter.
"We are fans not just of Tesla products but of the concepts
underpinning the firm and potential future partnerships ahead of
it," Fidelity OTC portfolio manager Gavin Baker said in his
quarterly commentary for investors. "We foresee fruitful
synergies between Tesla and any company in search of superior
battery technology, and we modestly increased our position this
quarter."
Fidelity posted the commentary on its website on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)