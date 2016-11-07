LONDON Nov 7 Fund financing is increasing
lending to financial institutions in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa as corporate-style loans for institutional investors,
including private equity funds, grow in size and scale and more
banks target the sector, which offers attractive yields for
relatively low risk.
Firms including Macquarie and Tikehau Capital Partners have
tapped the market this year for loans that bridge commitments
from limited partners (LPs), which can boost funds' returns and
provide currency hedging.
The sector is being targeted by banks as a growth area in
2017 and could double in size if the increasing use of
facilities across the private market asset class continues,
senior bankers said.
"Overall, the fund financing market has grown substantially
and we expect to see this trend continuing throughout the rest
of the current year and into 2017. In fact, it has the potential
to continue growing significantly if the increasing use of
facilities across the spectrum of private market asset classes
remains on trend," said Robina Barker Bennett, global head of
financial sponsors at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.
Loan funds are being mobbed by banks that are offering to
provide bigger loans with longer maturities as lenders eye a
lucrative stream of business that offers better returns than
low-yielding corporate loans, strengthens relationships with
clients and could even provide buyout mandates.
"We are inundated with banks wanting to provide loans and we
are turning them away," a private equity financier said.
Lending to financial institutions in EMEA was previously
limited to a smattering of Turkish, African and Middle Eastern
banks, but fund financing is becoming a bigger focus as Europe's
institutional investor base continues to grow and their assets
under management increase.
Fund financing is often offered to firms that are
fundraising. The deals were previously 364-day facilities that
would be rolled over annually and were provided by two to three
banks on a bilateral basis but have now grown to multi-billion
dollar facilities that require syndication.
"It was a bilateral market, driven by banks looking for
attractive risk returns. Facility sizes have been increasing
because funds have been getting bigger, so they are moving out
of bilaterals and into syndicated facilities," a loan syndicate
head said.
Maturities have stretched to three years and some borrowers
are now considering five years, bankers say. Banks typically
charge just under 2% for the loans, which compares favourably
with razor-thin pricing on loans to blue-chip investment-grade
corporate clients.
GOOD RISK
The deals are secured on the portfolio of assets in the
fund. As the underlying risk is LP money, and as many LPs are
highly-rated institutions including sovereign wealth funds,
banks view the deals as relatively low risk.
"Three to four years ago only a couple of banks wanted to do
these loans, now banks have woken up to the fact that they are
high quality investments as they are lending against LPs and
asset values. It is very good risk to lend against such high
quality loans," the private equity financier said.
The loans, which are usually revolving credit facilities,
mean that private equity firms do not have to draw money from
LPs to finance equity commitments every time they buy a company.
It gives them certainty of access to funds and means that they
are able to limit LP drawdowns to once or twice a year.
This also buys funds' time to improve businesses before
calling on LP money, which can help to boost their internal
rates of return. The deals can be drawn in any currency, which
also offers a form of currency hedging.
The loans also prevent private equity firms drawing down
from LPs during the first year of a fund's life, when they are
in negative value, which can help LPs to avoid booking losses.
Tikehau Capital and Macquarie tapped the loan market in
2016, taking advantage of the deep liquidity on offer in order
to carry out their objectives, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
Tikehau Capital Partners secured a 200m five-year
syndicated loan in September, which is the firm's first
syndicated facility and is allowing it to accelerate its
international expansion. The loan was signed by eight banks led
by BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB and LCL.
Australian financial institution Macquarie Bank, the lending
arm of Macquarie Group, raised a debut £1.465bn loan in June
that was led by mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners HSBC,
ING Bank and Lloyds Bank.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)